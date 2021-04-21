Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 51.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

