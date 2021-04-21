Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Transocean stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 252,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

