Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.11. 2,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $423.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

