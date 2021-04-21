Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $43,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $30,222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ambarella by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. 4,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,837. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

