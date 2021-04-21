Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,763 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $855,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.61. 854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,409. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $103.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

