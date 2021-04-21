Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.37% of Triple-S Management worth $41,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,208,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTS opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $606.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

