Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,605 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,814 shares of company stock worth $2,446,380. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

