Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,122 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.75. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

