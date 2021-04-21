Truist Financial Corp Has $664,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

