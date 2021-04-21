Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000.

Shares of HUSV stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.