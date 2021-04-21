Truist Financial Corp Makes New $647,000 Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $514,600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.