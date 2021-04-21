Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,070 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,102 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $202,392.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,431.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,713.

Shares of ONEM opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -22.96. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.