Truist Securities Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $185.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ stock opened at $154.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.60. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

