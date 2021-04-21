Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.