Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 212 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.