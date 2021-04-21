Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 266 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

