Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 367 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dover were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

