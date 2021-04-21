Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 387 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

