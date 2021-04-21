Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 62 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $229.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.30 and a 200 day moving average of $258.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

