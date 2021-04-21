Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 734 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 715,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

