TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $96.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.65. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

