TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

