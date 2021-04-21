TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.91

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.10. TwentyFour Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.30 ($1.47).

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider Trevor Ash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($71,857.85).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.