Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.