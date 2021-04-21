U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.72 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

USB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. 5,982,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

