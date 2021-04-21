UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BOX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

