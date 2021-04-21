UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 153,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

