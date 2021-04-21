UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

