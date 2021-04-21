UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

