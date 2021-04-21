UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Insmed worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,810 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

