UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after purchasing an additional 649,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

