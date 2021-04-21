UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHH. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

