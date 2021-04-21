UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,643 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

