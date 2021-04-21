UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Teradata worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

