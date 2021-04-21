UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

