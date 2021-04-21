UBS Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $110.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock valued at $52,887,145 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

