UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

