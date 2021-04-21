UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UKML stock opened at GBX 71.41 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.15. UK Mortgages has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

Get UK Mortgages alerts:

UK Mortgages Company Profile

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.