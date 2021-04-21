UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13

UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of UKML stock opened at GBX 71.41 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.15. UK Mortgages has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99).
