UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

