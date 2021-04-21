Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 32,612.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

