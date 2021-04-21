Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.38

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.38 and last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 7806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.94.

UNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$590.87 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.