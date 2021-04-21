Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 8,020.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 58,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

