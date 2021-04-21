UniMex Network One Day Volume Reaches $666,802.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00005086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $18.22 million and $666,802.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,478,752 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.