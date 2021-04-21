Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

NYSE UNP opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

