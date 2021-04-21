United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

UCBI traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,812. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

