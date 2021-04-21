United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.07 ($47.14).

A number of brokerages have commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

United Internet stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.04 ($40.05). 281,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.63.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

