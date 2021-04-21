United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.07 ($47.14).

A number of brokerages have commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

United Internet stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.04 ($40.05). 281,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.63.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

