United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 130,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

