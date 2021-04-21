UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $396.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $374.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $397.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

