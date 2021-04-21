UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $397.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $375.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

