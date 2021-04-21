Unitrade Market Capitalization Hits $23.09 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. Unitrade has a market cap of $23.09 million and $4.43 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

